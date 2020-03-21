Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

The sports world hasn’t exactly bathed itself in glory since the onset of our latest pandemic. Several sports had to be dragged kicking and screaming toward cancellation. The NFL, to great criticism, kept free agency open and on schedule, which led to finger-pointing between the league and the union. (I, for one, welcomed the distraction.) NASCAR and Ultimate Fighting were very late to see the writing on the wall. The International Olympic Committee is still denying the reality in front of their faces. Ad Policy

The NBA has also received their share of scorn, as some teams have jumped to the front of the line for Covid-19 testing after several players tested positive, even though most of them were not showing symptoms. It was a demonstration of one set of laws for the rich and famous, and another for us proles. (Although, it certainly hasn’t just been the NBA jumping to the head of the line. As black public figures, they are far easier scapegoats than your typical line-skipping CEO.) To my knowledge, two teams, the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans, have actually refused team-wide testing, arguing that people such as first responders should get first crack. As Andrew Lopez of ESPN tweeted of the Pellies, “Team’s full traveling party has not shown symptoms and team is committed to not having anyone tested in order to allow those who truly need tests to get them first.” This is great, but one can’t help but feel that this should be the bare minimum.

If there is one person in the entire sports world who deserves a tip of the hat, it’s the manager of Liverpool Football Club, Jürgen Klopp. You have probably already seen clips of Klopp (Clips of Klopp could be a show on Quibi). Klopp is the person who yelled at coronavirus-careless fans on March 11, as they were reaching for high-fives, “Put your hands away, you fucking idiots!”

On March 4, he was asked about the coronavirus and said, “What I don’t like in life is that [for] a very serious thing, a football manager’s opinion is important. It’s not important what famous people say. People with knowledge will talk about it and tell people to do this, do that, and everything will be fine, or not. Not football managers.”

But above all else has been a statement issued by Klopp this week to Liverpool fans. It’s beautiful and deserves to be read in full. Before taking it in, please understand that there may not be more loyal supporters on Earth than the “Scousers” who live and breathe for Liverpool, and who were on a toboggan ride toward their first league title in 30 years. The disruption of the season has caused some as much psychological turmoil as the virus itself. (Also, please understand that the last line, “You will never walk alone,” is a reference to the song that Liverpool’s supporters sing before every match. This ritual is the most iconic melding of soccer and verse in the world.)

Printed in full, here is Klopp’s statement: