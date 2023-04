The school shooting in Columbine, Colo., 24 years ago should have marked a turning point for gun policy in the United States. But as the nation reels from yet another deadly attack in 2023—this time in Nashville, leaving six dead—it’s clear that when it comes to the safety of our children, the US is headed in the wrong direction. In fact, 2022 was a record-breaking year, with 46 incidents. As of April 6, 377 school shootings have taken place since Columbine, according to The Washington Post.