The Weekend Read / When I Was John Fetterman I was one of the senator's most dedicated consultants—until I saw a side of him that made me sick.

US Senator John Fetterman speaks during the grand opening of The Altneu Synagogue. (Lev Radin / Getty Images)

Who is John Fetterman? A senator, a father, a husband, a stroke survivor, a hoodie-clad body double, an oaf, and recently, a Zionist who has cemented his name as a preeminent American mouthpiece for Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

For a very short period of time, on a very small number of platforms, I was also John Fetterman. Or at least, I was one of the people writing in his voice and pressing “Send” from his campaign-side social media accounts.

I only met the senator in person once or twice. I corresponded much more frequently with his wife, Gisele, whose warmth and sunny personality made her feel like a friend. By the end of my time working for Fetterman’s communications firm, the dregs of those warm feelings would be gone, replaced by a resentment so palpable that it drove me out of politics altogether.

But in the early days, I saw something in him that excited me: a candidate fluent in the informal parlance of the Internet; a man who flouted DC’s fancy suits and traditions; a politician who openly called for universal healthcare and labor rights on a national stage. For a year, it was a dream come true; the realization of a progressive, idealistic fantasy. I was 24, a young speechwriter, and I’d landed a job making memes, dunking on conservative chuds, writing statements about immigration and racial justice. Was there anyone luckier?

When Fetterman checked into the hospital to get treatment for his depression, my team and I were moved. We spun out a story about a vulnerable hero; a gentle giant breaking the stigma surrounding mental health treatment for American men. When conspiracy theories popped up online claiming that he was using a body double, we trolled them by selling T-shirts that read “John Fetterman’s Body Double” and “I Vote in This Hoodie.” And when all of this went live on social media, I was typing it out from my phone, from my laptop, on the subway, in the back of the bar, outside Lincoln Center, from the waiting room at the dentist. Back then, I could be John Fetterman at any moment, at the drop of a hat. Signal became my own personal Bat Signal. In my diary on Saturday, September 16, 2023, I wrote with enthusiasm: “Woke up and posted some UAW stuff for John—he’s heading to Detroit to join the picket line! Then mom and I worked out for a bit before we went to a sidewalk sale at the boutique Dress.” How embarrassing, in retrospect, to be so proud of so little.

Five decades before I wrote that entry, the real John Fetterman was born in Reading, Pennsylvania—a city best known for bringing the world Taylor Swift. He grew up in the suburbs of York, where he played football well enough to go DIII at Albright College down the road. It was an idyllic, All-American upbringing; in typical aw shucks fashion, Fetterman describes his younger self as a six-foot-eight “football-playing meathead.”

Then his life changed. In 1993, when he was 24, his best friend was killed in a car accident while on his way to pick him up. He decided he needed to turn his life around, to do something more meaningful in what he realized was a short time on earth. He joined Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, then Americorps. He got a masters degree from Harvard, then moved back down to his native Pennsylvania to set up shop in Braddock—the old, deindustrialized steel town which would in 2005 elect him mayor.

Fetterman’s 13 years as mayor of Braddock—and subsequent runs for lieutenant governor and the senate—turned him into something of a folk hero on the national scene. He had all the lore to suit the narrative: He turned around a rough-and-tumble town in the Rust Belt; he didn’t own a suit and tie; he lived in a converted car dealership; his wife ran a “free store,” redistributing goods to people in need. In 2018, The Washington Post ran a story singing “The ballad of Big John Fetterman,” a song whose lyrics laud him as “half Pete Seeger, half Metallica.” He spoke in charming Pennsylvania witticisms: “that winds my clock,” “jagoff,” “Yinz and Youse.” Soon he was on The Colbert Report, getting written up in New York magazine, eating with Anthony Bourdain, and campaigning on CNN.

By the time he went up against Dr. Oz for the Pennsylvania Senate seat in 2022, he was a national sensation. He ran as a progressive on a platform of raising the minimum wage, Medicare for All, criminal justice reform, and marijuana legalization. But he refused to perform the neoliberal formalities that seemed to signal “elite” to a growing number of voters. He was gruff; he wore Dickies and his trademark hoodie. He loved The Simpsons and the campaign ran with it, using it to bully Oz into cowering submission. Even Fetterman’s stroke in May of 2022 could not stop the victory train. He won the Senate race by five points that November, turning a formerly red seat blue. Folk hero or not, he became a hero to many folks watching the campaign from afar—including me.

I was primed to be a Fetterman fan. A few states south, in North Carolina, where I grew up, I had been knocking doors since I was 12 years old. While Fetterman was turning Braddock into America’s comeback kid, I was canvassing for Obama’s second campaign, then for the North Carolina midterms and special elections against Amendment 1: a proposed change to the state Constitution that would codify marriage as a union “between one man and one woman.”

By the end of college, I’d found my weird hyperfixation: a desire to become a speechwriter, a Sam Seaborn–style flack. For a serious, politically motivated young person who loved to write, there seemed to be no better fit. Sure, by now these were the Trump years, and things looked grim—but if there was a place left to fight, I would find it, and I’d wield my pen like a sword. I read every memoir, every guide, every item on the list that my mentors called “The Speechwriter’s Bookshelf.” I spent a summer on Counselor by Ted Sorensen, a thick brick of a book about his years working for JFK, and annotated my copy with sticky notes and red pen.