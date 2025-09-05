This Week

Wall of Names

Colors.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

Donald Trump Really Is the Biggest Loser

In his weekly newsletter, Elie Mystal parses everything from Trump’s recent spate of legal losses to Tom Cruise’s running prowess.

Elie Mystal

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) poses with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House on January 5, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Old, Wealthy Democrats Are Sabotaging Their Own Party Old, Wealthy Democrats Are Sabotaging Their Own Party

The problem of gerontocracy includes the donor class.

Jeet Heer

In July 2025, Omar Fateh won the Minneapolis Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party endorsement for mayor, which the state party revoked.

People “Are Tired of Backroom Decisions”: A Conversation With Minneapolis’s Omar Fateh People “Are Tired of Backroom Decisions”: A Conversation With Minneapolis’s Omar Fateh

The Minnesota state senator won Minneapolis’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party endorsement for mayor—but the state-level party revoked it.

Q&A / Peter Lucas

Systemic Racism

Impression.

OppArt / André Carrilho

“[W]hat the federal government is doing right now is so harmful, and I do worry it could have impacts on law enforcement culture more broadly,” said California state Senator Scott Wiener.

California Lawmakers Fight Back Against Trump's Secret Police Force California Lawmakers Fight Back Against Trump's Secret Police Force

Two bills making their way through the California legislature seek to end masking of federal agents and other tactics that are terrorizing communities.

Sasha Abramsky

Don’t Let Trump Bury The #Epstein Files!

Just put these letters together with friends—photograph and post!

OppArt / Peter Kuper