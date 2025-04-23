Trumkmusp

Trumkmusp

Trumkmusp

Double portrait.

Steve Byram & Warren Linn dba Stewart III
Copy Link
Facebook
X (Twitter)
Bluesky
Pocket
Email

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Hold the powerful to account by supporting The Nation

The chaos and cruelty of the Trump administration reaches new lows each week.

Trump’s catastrophic “Liberation Day” has wreaked havoc on the world economy and set up yet another constitutional crisis at home. Plainclothes officers continue to abduct university students off the streets. So-called “enemy aliens” are flown abroad to a mega prison against the orders of the courts. And Signalgate promises to be the first of many incompetence scandals that expose the brutal violence at the core of the American empire.

At a time when elite universities, powerful law firms, and influential media outlets are capitulating to Trump’s intimidation, The Nation is more determined than ever before to hold the powerful to account.

In just the last month, we’ve published reporting on how Trump outsources his mass deportation agenda to other countries, exposed the administration’s appeal to obscure laws to carry out its repressive agenda, and amplified the voices of brave student activists targeted by universities.

We also continue to tell the stories of those who fight back against Trump and Musk, whether on the streets in growing protest movements, in town halls across the country, or in critical state elections—like Wisconsin’s recent state Supreme Court race—that provide a model for resisting Trumpism and prove that Musk can’t buy our democracy.

This is the journalism that matters in 2025. But we can’t do this without you. As a reader-supported publication, we rely on the support of generous donors. Please, help make our essential independent journalism possible with a donation today.

In solidarity,

The Editors

The Nation

Steve Byram & Warren Linn dba Stewart IIIWarren Linn has exhibited nationally and internationally since the mid 1960’s. He worked from the 60s through 2010 as an illustrator for virtually every major North American print media client. He now limits that practice to music packaging and books while focusing on Gallery work. Steve Byram’s career suggests a jazz musician’s spirit in a graphic artist’s body, working for both multinational corporations and guerilla operations, including CBS Records, Blue Note, Winter & Winter, and Screwgun. When asked for an Artist’s Statement his reply was “ I yam what I yam …”


Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 12:00 pm

Saving Sinking Homes

Jess Zhang and Megan Gannon
Today 9:57 am

In a Normal World, Harvard’s Lawsuit Against Trump Would Be a Slam Dunk

Elie Mystal
Today 8:30 am

Reproductive Rights Are Human Rights

Sylvia Hernández
Today 5:30 am

Will Europe Back Down Against Big Tech?

Harrison Stetler
Today 5:30 am

Conspiracy Theorists Are Coming for Your Pet Food

Emmet Fraizer

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith