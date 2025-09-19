Tribute to Charlie Kirk

Orbán Outfitters.

On Friday  Sept. 19, Sinclair Broadcasting announced it will air a Tribute to Charlie Kirk in Jimmy Kimmel’s time slot. Here is a preview.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

An AI rendering of the proposed statue of Charlie Kirk on the New College campus.

Charlie Kirk’s Campus Memorial Charlie Kirk’s Campus Memorial

Florida’s New College will seal its right-wing makeover with a statue of the slain influencer.

Jeb Lund

Columnist Karen Attiah, who was fired from The Washington Post for a tweet about Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Threatening Vulnerable People Is No Way to Mourn Someone Who Was Murdered Threatening Vulnerable People Is No Way to Mourn Someone Who Was Murdered

Those who had nothing to do with the violence against Charlie Kirk are being menaced—just like always.

Elie Mystal

Maxwell’s House

Maxwell’s House Maxwell’s House

Good to the last leak.

OppArt / Jack Ohman

Wings Against Trump

Wings Against Trump Wings Against Trump

Public intervention. New York City, August 2025. Photos by @roycer700_.

OppArt / Maia Lorian

Donald Trump, real estate mogul, poses in the foyer of his home in August 1987 in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The Real Estate Roots of Trumpism and the Coming Clash With Democratic Socialism The Real Estate Roots of Trumpism and the Coming Clash With Democratic Socialism

Trump’s brand of authoritarianism emerges out of New York City’s real estate industry. As mayor, Zohran Mamdani vows to curb that sector’s outsized power. A fight is coming.

John Whitlow

Bernie Sanders speaks at the Fighting Oligarchy rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on May 2, 2025.

Bernie Sanders: It Is Genocide Bernie Sanders: It Is Genocide

Many experts have now concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. I agree.

Sen. Bernie Sanders