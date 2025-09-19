Tribute to Charlie Kirk
Orbán Outfitters.
On Friday Sept. 19, Sinclair Broadcasting announced it will air a Tribute to Charlie Kirk in Jimmy Kimmel’s time slot. Here is a preview.
Florida’s New College will seal its right-wing makeover with a statue of the slain influencer.
Those who had nothing to do with the violence against Charlie Kirk are being menaced—just like always.
Good to the last leak.
Public intervention. New York City, August 2025. Photos by @roycer700_.
Trump’s brand of authoritarianism emerges out of New York City’s real estate industry. As mayor, Zohran Mamdani vows to curb that sector’s outsized power. A fight is coming.
Many experts have now concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. I agree.