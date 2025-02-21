This Week / February 21, 2025

The Mud King

Putrid bladderdump.

More from The Nation

Donald Trump delivers remarks after signing an executive order at his Mar-a-Lago resort on February 18, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida.

This Executive Order Reveals the Trump-Musk Endgame

A recent order aimed at destroying independent regulatory agencies isn’t just about taking control of the state—it’s a giant cash-grab in disguise.

Elie Mystal

Trump’s Plan Is to Flood the Zone With Garbage

Trump's Plan Is to Flood the Zone With Garbage

All if it is meant to disorient and overwhelm us. The question is: How are we to navigate all that excrement?

Rebecca Gordon

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and House majority leader Hakeem Jeffries share a lighter moment. Many voters fail to see the humor.

Trump Is Unpopular—and So Are the Do-Nothing Democrats

The president is increasingly hated, but so is an opposition party that fails to oppose.

Jeet Heer

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Labor Department, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on February 19, 2025

Trump's Labor Secretary Pick Turns Out to Be Super Anti-Labor

Surprise, surprise: Former representative Lori Chavez-DeRemer supports anti-union “right to work” laws and rejects a national minimum-wage hike.

John Nichols

Worms

Worms

Free at last.

OppArt / Steve Brodner

Activists wearing masks of (L-R) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Co-leader and main candidate of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Alice Weidel, US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and US Vice President JD Vance, hold up placards which read “Stop Aid, Screw the poor,” “More Warming More War,” and “Make Russia Great Again” as they stage a protest against the perceived support of the US and Russia for the far-right AfD party in front of the landmark Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, on February 20, 2025, ahead of the upcoming German elections on February 23.

The Endless Conflicts of Interest in the Trump Administration

Each day, another ethics scandal unfolds—and each day, it gets lost in the white noise.

Sasha Abramsky