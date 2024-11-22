This Week / November 22, 2024

The Elon Musk Holiday Special

Mourning joke.

We cannot back down

We now confront a second Trump presidency.

There’s not a moment to lose. We must harness our fears, our grief, and yes, our anger, to resist the dangerous policies Donald Trump will unleash on our country. We rededicate ourselves to our role as journalists and writers of principle and conscience.

Today, we also steel ourselves for the fight ahead. It will demand a fearless spirit, an informed mind, wise analysis, and humane resistance. We face the enactment of Project 2025, a far-right supreme court, political authoritarianism, increasing inequality and record homelessness, a looming climate crisis, and conflicts abroad. The Nation will expose and propose, nurture investigative reporting, and stand together as a community to keep hope and possibility alive. The Nation’s work will continue—as it has in good and not-so-good times—to develop alternative ideas and visions, to deepen our mission of truth-telling and deep reporting, and to further solidarity in a nation divided.

Armed with a remarkable 160 years of bold, independent journalism, our mandate today remains the same as when abolitionists first founded The Nation—to uphold the principles of democracy and freedom, serve as a beacon through the darkest days of resistance, and to envision and struggle for a brighter future.

The day is dark, the forces arrayed are tenacious, but as the late Nation editorial board member Toni Morrison wrote “No! This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal.”

I urge you to stand with The Nation and donate today.

Onwards,

Katrina vanden Heuvel
Editorial Director and Publisher, The Nation

More from The Nation

Chuck Schumer and Mike Johnson attend a Menorah lighting to celebrate the eight-day festival of Hanukkah, in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Democrats Must Do Everything They Can to Block the Dangerous Nonprofit Bill Democrats Must Do Everything They Can to Block the Dangerous Nonprofit Bill

The House passed a bill aimed at giving the government sweeping powers to crush nonprofits and attack supporters of Palestine. Democrats need to stand firmly in its way.

Darryl Li

California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks during a press conference in Los Angeles.

California Is Ready to Go Toe to Toe With Trump 2.0 California Is Ready to Go Toe to Toe With Trump 2.0

“We’ve thought about all the possibilities, and have prepared for every one of them,” said AG Rob Bonta, “and are ready to take action when there’s any unlawful activity.”

Sasha Abramsky

Matt Gaetz speaks at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

BREAKING: Matt Gaetz Quits, and Journalism Still Matters—a Lot BREAKING: Matt Gaetz Quits, and Journalism Still Matters—a Lot

Forty-five minutes after CNN contacted Trump’s attorney general nominee about additional allegations of sexual misconduct, he was done.

John Nichols

The Red Wave Didn’t Hit Statehouses in This Election

The Red Wave Didn’t Hit Statehouses in This Election The Red Wave Didn’t Hit Statehouses in This Election

State-level Democrats largely held their ground, even scoring key victories in battleground states—and under Trump, that’s going to matter.

Heather Williams

RFK Jr. at a podium pointing his finger.

How Nominally Pro-Choice RFK Jr. Can Get Anti-Abortion Groups to Back His HHS Nomination How Nominally Pro-Choice RFK Jr. Can Get Anti-Abortion Groups to Back His HHS Nomination

He can pick a strident abortion opponent like Roger Severino, who wrote the Project 2025 chapter on HHS, as his number two.

Joan Walsh

Red Flags

Red Flags Red Flags

The result of the presidential election reflects individual and collective responsibility.

OppArt / Shireen Liane