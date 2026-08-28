This Week

The Amazing Canada-Man

At home with ICE.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

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US Senate candidate Mike Collins speaks during an election-night watch party after winning the Republican nomination, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Jackson, Georgia.

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Killing Our Mother

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Data centers swallowing resources and killing the environment.

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The “Greetings from Springfield” mural painted by Victor Ving and Lisa Beggs is seen in downtown Springfield, Ohio, on February 5, 2026. A US judge has blocked the Trump administration's decision to strip some 350,000 Haitian immigrants of deportation protections set to expire on February 3, 2026.

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In Springfield, Ohio, ICE agents are targeting a community that Trump has been villainizing since 2024.

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Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong speaks at an election-night party in Madison, Wisconsin. Hong went on to lose the primary.

Democratic Candidates Have Embraced Unity. Dem Pundits? Not So Much. Democratic Candidates Have Embraced Unity. Dem Pundits? Not So Much.

Losing candidates have prioritized the big tent and embraced their former rivals. Why can’t the media and pundits get on board?

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We Want Change!

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What are our country’s real values? When money matters more than people, what does that reveal about the values we call “American”?

OppArt / Kenia Akridge