Stacey Abrams, running for governor in Georgia, is behind in the polls of likely voters, which the pollsters define as people who vote regularly, and especially those who voted in the last midterm races, four years ago. But her whole strategy is to organize and mobilize people who do not vote regularly – to expand the electorate with young people, people of color, and those the political scientists call “low-propensity voters.” She explains in this interview, from April 2019, after her first campaign for governor.
Also: Mike Davis, author and activist, radical hero and family man, died on Tuesday, October 25. After talking about his life and work, we play part of an interview with him on this podcast from November, 2016, one week after Trump was elected.
