We know a lot about the bad things J. Edgar Hoover did, but it it turns out there’s a lot we didn’t know. Historian Beverly Gage joins the podcast to explain. her new book is G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover & the Making of the American Century.
Also: Should the Supreme Court base its decision on what it can discern about the original intent of the framers? That’s what the “originalists” say—and they dominate today’s court. Erwin Chemerinsky comments. Chemerinsky is dean of the law school at UC Berkeley and author most recently of Worse Than Nothing: The Dangerous Fallacy of Originalism.
Subscribe to The Nation to support all of our podcasts: thenation.com/podcastsubscribe.