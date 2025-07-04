This Week / July 4, 2025

Say Their Names

Not Giving Away Our Shot.

More from The Nation

America, Country for Immigrants?

America, Country for Immigrants? America, Country for Immigrants?

ICE is making more arrests than ever, the vast majority of people detained this fiscal year had no criminal convictions, and Trump is pushing for more enforcement.

OppArt / Felipe Galindo

Fourth of July re-enactors march through Massachusetts

Fake Patriots Are Destroying Everything That Made America Great Fake Patriots Are Destroying Everything That Made America Great

By attacking equality of citizenship, MAGA is smashing the foundations of national pride.

Jeet Heer

Spineless Republicans Are Part of a Bigger Problem

Spineless Republicans Are Part of a Bigger Problem Spineless Republicans Are Part of a Bigger Problem

Issues once thought long settled are now up for grabs again. But, "they’re not going to get what they want," says Omar Jadwat of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project.

Sasha Abramsky

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., surrounded by Republican members of Congress, signs President Donald Trump's signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts, Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the Capitol in Washington.

Republicans Just Voted to Do Immoral and Irreparable Harm to the United States Republicans Just Voted to Do Immoral and Irreparable Harm to the United States

The GOP chose to betray both morality and economic common sense by approving Trump’s one big, ugly bill.

John Nichols

Led Into Another Mideast War

Led Into Another Mideast War Led Into Another Mideast War

Trump breaks his promise to MAGA.

OppArt / Leonard Stokes

No Kings, International Movement

No Kings, International Movement No Kings, International Movement

No Kings demonstration June 14, 2025, Barcelona, Spain, 2025.

OppArt / Andrea Arroyo