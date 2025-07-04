Say Their Names
Not Giving Away Our Shot.
Not Giving Away Our Shot.
ICE is making more arrests than ever, the vast majority of people detained this fiscal year had no criminal convictions, and Trump is pushing for more enforcement.
By attacking equality of citizenship, MAGA is smashing the foundations of national pride.
Issues once thought long settled are now up for grabs again. But, "they’re not going to get what they want," says Omar Jadwat of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project.
The GOP chose to betray both morality and economic common sense by approving Trump’s one big, ugly bill.
Trump breaks his promise to MAGA.
No Kings demonstration June 14, 2025, Barcelona, Spain, 2025.