Save the Children

Backdoor.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

Voting rights protesters outside the Supreme Court Building in 2023 in advance of a gerrymandering ruling.

How the GOP Hopes to Gerrymander Its Way to a Midterms Victory How the GOP Hopes to Gerrymander Its Way to a Midterms Victory

In a series of mid-decade redistricting gambits, state legislatures are looking to rig next year's congressional balloting in advance.

David Daley

Palestinians, struggling with hunger, form a line to receive hot meals in Gaza's al-Zeitoun neighborhood on July 31, 2025.

Forced Starvation Is a Grotesque Inversion of Jewish Traditions Forced Starvation Is a Grotesque Inversion of Jewish Traditions

I learned from a young age that you shouldn’t let your neighbor go hungry. Benjamin Netanyahu would do well to revisit this tradition.

Sasha Abramsky

Swamp King

Swamp King Swamp King

A billboard installed on the Fourth of July in Phoenix, Arizona.

OppArt / Karen Fiorito

Donald Trump attends the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit on the campus of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 15, 2025.

Trump’s Fossil Fuel Fanaticism Is Surrendering the Future to China Trump’s Fossil Fuel Fanaticism Is Surrendering the Future to China

If the planet is to survive, the future needs to be green. China seems to get that—but the US is blowing it.

Jeet Heer

Zohran Mamdani takes photos with supporters during a press conference at the Hotel & Gaming Trades Council building on July 02, 2025, in New York City.

Democrats: Let’s Get Our Shit Together! Democrats: Let’s Get Our Shit Together!

Or, to put it another way: Stop helping Republicans and back people like Zohran Mamdani. Now!

Justin Brannan

Did Trump Know What Epstein “Stole” Virginia Giuffre For?

Did Trump Know What Epstein “Stole” Virginia Giuffre For? Did Trump Know What Epstein “Stole” Virginia Giuffre For?

Donald Trump said this week that a known Epstein victim was one of the people “stolen” from Mar-a-Lago by the convicted sex offender. Could Trump have known what would happen to h...

Joan Walsh