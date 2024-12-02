Politics / RFK Jr. Is Scary. His Online Fans Might Be Scarier. To understand RFK Jr.’s rightward shift, we need to examine the Internet culture that fostered his growth—and which the Harris campaign ignored.

Joe Rogan and RFK Jr.

(Getty Images)

On November 8, three days after the election, the tech millionaire and human longevity influencer Bryan Johnson tweeted a photo of himself with his arm draped around Robert F. Kennedy Jr. It was captioned “MAHA,” or “Make America Healthy Again,” the slogan Kennedy adopted when he joined forces with Donald Trump in August after ending his own presidential bid. Six days later, President-elect Trump, announced Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his pick for secretary of health and human services.

At this point, it should not be surprising that the man who may soon oversee Medicare would pose with a niche wellness influencer. Johnson, who made his millions on payment-processing apps, has become notorious for spending millions of dollars a year on interventions like young-blood transfusions, 100 daily supplements, and something called “penis rejuvenation” in a quest to become 18 again. He may lack Kennedy’s name recognition across generations and demographics, but the two men share key values: a commitment to personal health “optimization” and a skepticism toward mainstream medicine and Big Pharma. Most importantly, both exist within an ecosystem of New Age influencers that has for years drifted steadily rightward.

In 2016, Trump’s electoral success was famously boosted by an alt-right “meme army” of disaffected young men drawn from poorly moderated message boards like 4Chan and Reddit’s r/The_Donald. Through incessant posting, these anonymous online warriors helped drum up conservative and reactionary support for Trump. Since that time, his online base has only expanded and diversified: Young men, 56 percent of whom voted for Trump in 2024, have proven especially susceptible to the pull of right-wing Internet influencers. Many of their heroes are enmeshed in health-and-wellness discourse, even if their main brand is misogyny (Andrew Tate), tech (Elon Musk), or even “Judeo-Christian” family values (Ben Shapiro).

RFK Jr. began his career as an environmental lawyer committed to fighting large corporate polluters, and only recently defected from the Democratic Party. Over time, he has steadily raised his profile in online wellness circles, many of which are now overtly pro-Trump. In 2023, for instance, he convened a panel with some of the loudest anti-vax conspiracists on the Internet, including Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Joseph Mercola, and Sayer Yi. Meanwhile, Kennedy’s MAHA slogan is directly pulled from the alternative health industry, originating with wellness magnates Calley and Casey Means. Right-leaning libertarian health influencers like Christian Van Camp frequently parrot Kennedy’s positions on “clean eating” and “sunshine”—although, when RFK Jr. appeared alongside a pile of McDonald’s hamburgers on Trump’s private jet, Van Camp joined those calling him out for hypocrisy. “This is why i don’t dive deep into politics,” Vamp Camp captioned his post.

In August, Kennedy drew praise from higher-profile figures like Joe Rogan after appearing on his show, which has upwards of 18.6 million subscribers. Rogan is not only a superstar podcaster but also a wellness guru who regularly recommends unregulated supplements, weight-lifting regimens, and intermittent fasting. Health influencers’ general regard for Kennedy is so great that, when he endorsed Trump, many of them did, too. In this context, the Bryan Johnson–RFK pairing—and indeed, Trump’s selection of Kennedy to head up HHS—is neither “weird” nor “out there.” It merely makes the connection between right-wing politics and seemingly apolitical lifestyle choices (avoiding seed oils, taking vitamins) to a new, more explicit level.

Kennedy’s rise is one symptom of a cultural realignment that has merged hippie-coded New Age wellness fads with right-wing conspiracy thinking. Whether we call it the “crunchy-to-alt-right-pipeline” or, as I have, “lifestyle fascism,” the politicization of consumer health choices has had dangerous knock-on effects, from lowering rates of vaccination to decreasing public trust in medical expertise. The tension between innocuous (if misguided) personal preference and potential public harm—and the blending of right, left, and centrist political commitments—comes through in Kennedy’s health policy “wish list,” which he tweeted shortly before the election. Some of his agenda items are recognizably right-coded, especially his endorsement of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, medications the Trump administration promoted as off-label “treatments” for Covid. Others, like “vitamins, clean foods, sunshine, and exercise,” might sound politically unaffiliated and even commonsensical. Yet, like so many once-neutral words, from “snowflake” to “liberal” to “patriot,” these terms have taken on new valences online. “Vitamins” now refers not just to supplements with proven effects, like zinc or Vitamin D, but to more exotic compounds like selenium and glucosamine. “Sunshine” sounds innocuous, but signals a disdain for sunscreen, which some health influencers allege causes cancer.

Some of the fads Kennedy and his supporters espouse emerged from left-leaning or even apolitical spaces, but are now more closely connected with conspiracy thinking than anything. Raw-milk advocacy, for example, has roots in leftist back-to-the-land movements of the 1960s and ’70s, but has attracted right-wing adherents since the Obama era. Similarly, homesteading, which has a rich history among anarchists, socialist land reformers, and feminist separatists, has, from about the 1990s on, become associated instead with right-wing prepperism, techno-libertarian utopianism, and conservative Christian movements like “quiverfull.”

In light of this realignment, it is time to stop thinking about the prospect of Kennedy in charge of American public health as a crisis of information or education, and start thinking about it as a crisis of culture. Since 2016, there have been calls to combat right-wing lies with fact-checking. But just telling the truth will not work on a base—and a political leadership—that has embraced the free intermixing of fact and fiction that defines life online. If we truly live in a post-truth era, we must accept that confronting people with facts does not change their minds. It’s also important to acknowledge that the convergence of conspiracy thinkers and wellness influencers is not some accident of the algorithm but a sign of widespread worries about the state of American public health. Healthful food has become extremely expensive since 2020, and potentially dangerous substances (including “forever chemicals”) pervade our food and water supplies. For the moment, Kennedy has assuaged these particular worries, convincing voters, as Trump did on the economy, that he will “fix it.”

Unlike Al Gore, Anthony Fauci, or any other mainstream Democrat concerned about environmental and health outcomes, Kennedy is a natural fit with the online wellness-industrial complex. He possesses no degrees or qualifications in, say, dentistry or epidemiology, but he’s tanned, youthful, and muscular in a way people associate with “health.” By systematically embedding himself within the world of health influencers, he has effectively become one himself—a Camelot-inflected version of Brian “Liver King” Johnson, who touts an “ancestral lifestyle” of raw meat and sunbathing.

In stark contrast to RFK Jr.’s media prowess, mainstream Democrats have failed to enter the fray. Kamala Harris’s decision not to appear on Rogan’s podcast, many have noted, was a major missed opportunity to connect with the young men who helped sweep Trump back into office. Her few attempts to capitalize on youth Internet culture—from taking photos with CharliXCX to campaigning as “brat”—fell flat because they were instrumental, not organic. Unlike Trump, Kennedy, and their surrogates, Harris lacked the long history of unscripted tweets, off-the-cuff remarks, and fresh-feeling mashups that would have made those gestures feel authentic.