This Week / October 18, 2024

Radical Eyes

Grounded.

Steve Brodner

Can we count on you?

In the coming election, the fate of our democracy and fundamental civil rights are on the ballot. The conservative architects of Project 2025 are scheming to institutionalize Donald Trump’s authoritarian vision across all levels of government if he should win.

We’ve already seen events that fill us with both dread and cautious optimism—throughout it all, The Nation has been a bulwark against misinformation and an advocate for bold, principled perspectives. Our dedicated writers have sat down with Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders for interviews, unpacked the shallow right-wing populist appeals of J.D. Vance, and debated the pathway for a Democratic victory in November.

Stories like these and the one you just read are vital at this critical juncture in our country’s history. Now more than ever, we need clear-eyed and deeply reported independent journalism to make sense of the headlines and sort fact from fiction. Donate today and join our 160-year legacy of speaking truth to power and uplifting the voices of grassroots advocates.

Throughout 2024 and what is likely the defining election of our lifetimes, we need your support to continue publishing the insightful journalism you rely on.

Thank you,
The Editors of The Nation

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance speaks to supporters during a campaign event in Traverse City, Michigan.

JD Vance Shows That the Future of the GOP Is in Racist Conspiracy Theories JD Vance Shows That the Future of the GOP Is in Racist Conspiracy Theories

Trump’s deluded fantasies have now become the GOP gospel.

Jeet Heer

Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers union, during a rally at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, for Vice President Kamala Harris, on October 4, 2024.

Donald Trump Just Insulted Every Autoworker in Michigan Donald Trump Just Insulted Every Autoworker in Michigan

The Republican presidential candidate claims that children could do the assembly-line jobs of America autoworkers. That should disqualify him in “blue wall” battleground states.

John Nichols

Meltdown

Meltdown Meltdown

Getting hot in here.

OppArt / Joep Bertrams

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris pauses while speaking during a campaign rally at the Rawhide Event Center on October 10, 2024, in Chandler, Arizona.

The Harris Campaign Needs to Name Other Culprits Besides Donald Trump The Harris Campaign Needs to Name Other Culprits Besides Donald Trump

By not naming those responsible for the economic woes that still plague working Americans, Democrats lack a credible story about what they’re going to change—and who is to blame.

Zephyr Teachout

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump raises his fist after delivering remarks during a campaign rally at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 15, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Finally, the Democrats Call Trump the F-Word Finally, the Democrats Call Trump the F-Word

After months of talking around the obvious, the Democrats have realized that it might be a good idea to call a fascist a fascist.

Sasha Abramsky

Bret Baier and Vice President Kamala Harris face each other, seated, during an interview, in front of a stone wall.

Trump and Harris Take On Fox News Trump and Harris Take On Fox News

Harris, mostly, prevails. Trump remains Trump.

Joan Walsh