Pride Everywhere!

Pride Everywhere!

Pride Everywhere!

Barcelona, Spain, 2025.

Andrea Arroyo
Copy Link
Facebook
X (Twitter)
Bluesky
Pocket
Email

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Be part of 160 years of confronting power 


Every day, The Nation exposes the administration’s unchecked and reckless abuses of power through clear-eyed, uncompromising independent journalism—the kind of journalism that holds the powerful to account and helps build alternatives to the world we live in now. 

We have just the right people to confront this moment. Speaking on Democracy Now!, Nation DC Bureau chief Chris Lehmann translated the complex terms of the budget bill into the plain truth, describing it as “the single largest upward redistribution of wealth effectuated by any piece of legislation in our history.” In the pages of the June print issue and on The Nation Podcast, Jacob Silverman dove deep into how crypto has captured American campaign finance, revealing that it was the top donor in the 2024 elections as an industry and won nearly every race it supported.

This is all in addition to The Nation’s exceptional coverage of matters of war and peace, the courts, reproductive justice, climate, immigration, healthcare, and much more.

Our 160-year history of sounding the alarm on presidential overreach and the persecution of dissent has prepared us for this moment. 2025 marks a new chapter in this history, and we need you to be part of it.

We’re aiming to raise $20,000 during our June Fundraising Campaign to fund our change-making reporting and analysis. Stand for bold, independent journalism and donate to support The Nation today.

Onward, 

Katrina vanden Heuvel 
Publisher, The Nation

Andrea Arroyo Andrea Arroyo is co–art director of Opp-Art. She is an award-winning artist working in fine art, site-specific installation, public art and illustration. Her work is published widely (including in The New Yorker and The New York Times) and is exhibited internationally. She is the creator of “Unnatural Election: Artists Respond to the US Election.” Her 3-venue exhibition “Art as Solidarity” presented by The Hispanic Society Museum, The Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum and The United Palace in Manhattan is on view through July 31, 2022. Her new book: “ImagiNATIONS: Art As Solidarity” was published by NowWhat Media.


Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 4:51 pm

The Defeat of Andrew Cuomo Would Be a Devastating Loss for Scumbag Centrism

Dave Zirin
Today 3:40 pm

The Supreme Court Just Cosigned One of Trump’s Most Lawless Immigration Moves

Elie Mystal
Today 10:27 am

These Trump Supporters Hope Bombing Iran Will Trigger the Apocalypse

Chris Lehmann
Today 10:00 am

This Organization Proved There Was an Alternative to the Police. Now It’s Being Defunded.

Kaia Sand
Today 8:30 am

Pride Everywhere!

Andrea Arroyo

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith