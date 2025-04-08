Deadline Poet / April 8, 2025

Paul, Weiss Caves In Under Trump Pressure

Calvin Trillin
(Michael M. Santiago / Getty)

For decades Paul, Weiss was a model for all
In taking on tough litigation.
So how many hours did they bill themselves
For trashing their own reputation?

Calvin Trillin

Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”

More from The Nation

Tesla Takedown Day

Tesla Takedown Day Tesla Takedown Day

Signs and scenes from the Tesla Showroom, NYC, 2/29/25.

Steve Brodner

Despite the Harris-Walz campaign’s slogans, 2024 was marked by a precipitous drop in Democratic turnout.

The Democrats’ Lost Millions The Democrats’ Lost Millions

The people who really decided the 2024 election are the ones who didn’t vote at all—and they could hold the key to a Democratic comeback.

Feature / Kali Holloway

This man’s “competence” left a lot of people dead.

Dominance Does Not Equal Competence Dominance Does Not Equal Competence

And Democrats need to stop buying into that message—it’s how bullies like Trump and Cuomo elbow their way into power.

Column / Alexis Grenell

A man holding up a US flag and a sign that reads,

The Epidemic of Capitulation Suggests the Liberal Order Has Been Rotting From Within The Epidemic of Capitulation Suggests the Liberal Order Has Been Rotting From Within

What old-school civics taught us about checks and balances isn’t working. The absence of a will to fight, to defend the institutions of liberal democracy, is breathtaking.

Jodi Dean for The Nation

Facing the 2025 Project

Facing the 2025 Project Facing the 2025 Project

Musk, Trump, and Vance lead a fascist takeover of the US.

OppArt / Grow Up Art

Laura Loomer, a right-wing pundit and supporter of former president Donald Trump, outside the United States Federal Courthouse where Trump is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day on June 13, 2023, in Miami, Florida.

Trump Is Loomering His Own Administration  Trump Is Loomering His Own Administration 

The ongoing internal witch hunt led by the far-right provocateur is a sign of a GOP crack-up.

Jeet Heer