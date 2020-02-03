In November and January, I traveled to Iowa and New Hampshire to support the Bernie Sanders campaign, the most human and transformative political campaign I’ve seen in my lifetime. These pictures were drawn from life. I scrawled them as I sat in squeezed in packed rallies full of farmworkers, or in school gymnasiums where Bernie paced, pointed, condemned the powerful, and assured people racked with medical debt, left living in their cars after a layoff that the ways they had suffered were part of a system whose profits were predicated on their despair.
I’ve drawn many places, at Israeli checkpoints, in Guantanamo Bay, in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. The places where that system comes down hardest. In drawing here, on the campaign trail, I saw that too, but something else. Among the Sanders supporters, there was a resolve to fight together, across differences—a solidarity deeper than hope.