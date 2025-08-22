This Week

Manhattan Alcatraz

Ms. Rachel knows.

Take a stand against Trump and support The Nation!

In this moment of crisis, we need a unified, progressive opposition to Donald Trump. 

We’re starting to see one take shape in the streets and at ballot boxes across the country: from New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s campaign focused on affordability, to communities protecting their neighbors from ICE, to the senators opposing arms shipments to Israel. 

The Democratic Party has an urgent choice to make: Will it embrace a politics that is principled and popular, or will it continue to insist on losing elections with the out-of-touch elites and consultants that got us here? 

At The Nation, we know which side we’re on. Every day, we make the case for a more democratic and equal world by championing progressive leaders, lifting up movements fighting for justice, and exposing the oligarchs and corporations profiting at the expense of us all. Our independent journalism informs and empowers progressives across the country and helps bring this politics to new readers ready to join the fight.

We need your help to continue this work. Will you donate to support The Nation’s independent journalism? Every contribution goes to our award-winning reporting, analysis, and commentary. 

Thank you for helping us take on Trump and build the just society we know is possible. 

Sincerely, 

Bhaskar Sunkara 
President, The Nation

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

Representative Nicole Collier (D-Fort Worth) raises a fist as she greets supporters from inside the House Chamber at the Texas capitol in Austin, on August 19, 2025.

Yes, Texas Representative Nicole Collier Was Under “House Arrest” in the Texas Capitol Yes, Texas Representative Nicole Collier Was Under “House Arrest” in the Texas Capitol

Collier speaks about her surreal ordeal, wherein she refused to sign a permission slip and accept a police escort to leave the Austin statehouse and had to sleep there for two nig...

Q&A / Joan Walsh

Donald Trump visits the US Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility on August 21, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Democrats Need to Stop Letting Trump Set the Terms of Engagement Democrats Need to Stop Letting Trump Set the Terms of Engagement

With every White House action, from mass deportation to domestic deployment of federal troops the “opposition party” has accepted the premise and failed to offer an alternative.

Chris Lehmann

Ken Martin, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, speaks during a press conference with Texas Democrats at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades union hall on August 5, 2025, in Aurora, Illinois.

The DNC Chair Proposes Major Reforms to Limit Big Money The DNC Chair Proposes Major Reforms to Limit Big Money

Party building vs. candidate addiction has never been more urgent.

Larry Cohen

Solidarity Staircase

Solidarity Staircase Solidarity Staircase

The stairways to iconic Park Güell in Barcelona were transformed into a representation of the Palestinian flag , and the plaza above was named “Free Palestine”, as a symbol of supp...

OppArt / Andrea Arroyo

Trump Wants to Make Art Into a Tool of the State

Trump Wants to Make Art Into a Tool of the State Trump Wants to Make Art Into a Tool of the State

In ordering a review of the Smithsonian, the White House wants to use its power to remake our culture—or to reinvigorate a strain in the culture that has been dormant for a long t...

Barry Schwabsky

Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin talks about the economy and immigration at Teresitas Restaurant in East Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

Democrats Have a Gaza Problem. They Don’t Seem to Want to Fix It. Democrats Have a Gaza Problem. They Don’t Seem to Want to Fix It.

DNC chair Ken Martin is emblematic of the party elite’s decision to cling to the unacceptable status quo on Palestine and Israel—even at the risk of losing more elections.

Evan Robins