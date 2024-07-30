Deadline Poet / July 30, 2024

Manchin Is Leaving the Senate

Calvin Trillin
a pensive Joe Manchin
(Stefani Reynolds / Pool / AFP)

Joe Manchin’s giving up his seat.
Next January, he’ll be gone.
Will that bring change? It’s hard to tell.
Just which side was Joe Manchin on?

Calvin Trillin

Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”

