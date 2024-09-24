Deadline Poet / September 24, 2024

Two Questions Concerning Laura Loomer

Calvin Trillin
Laura Loomer, in large sunglasses, stands in front of a courthouse wearing a shirt that reads "Donald Trump did nothing wrong."
Laura Loomer, a right-wing pundit and supporter of former president Donald Trump, outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Building where Trump is scheduled to be arraigned on June 13, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

Could anyone invent a racist rumor
As foul as those put forth by Laura Loomer?
For most, such filth’s as welcome as a tumor.
So why does Trump remain its loyal consumer?

Calvin Trillin

Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”

