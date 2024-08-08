Kamala Steps Up…

Kamala Steps Up…

Kamala Steps Up…

And Tim Walz joins her!

Jody Hewgill and Josh Gosfield
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Flipboard
Pocket

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Can we count on you?

In the coming election, the fate of our democracy and fundamental civil rights are on the ballot. The conservative architects of Project 2025 are scheming to institutionalize Donald Trump’s authoritarian vision across all levels of government if he should win.

We’ve already seen events that fill us with both dread and cautious optimism—throughout it all, The Nation has been a bulwark against misinformation and an advocate for bold, principled perspectives. Our dedicated writers have sat down with Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders for interviews, unpacked the shallow right-wing populist appeals of J.D. Vance, and debated the pathway for a Democratic victory in November.

Stories like these and the one you just read are vital at this critical juncture in our country’s history. Now more than ever, we need clear-eyed and deeply reported independent journalism to make sense of the headlines and sort fact from fiction. Donate today and join our 160-year legacy of speaking truth to power and uplifting the voices of grassroots advocates.

Throughout 2024 and what is likely the defining election of our lifetimes, we need your support to continue publishing the insightful journalism you rely on.

Thank you,
The Editors of The Nation

Jody HewgillJody Hewgill is the recipient of many awards including American Illustration, Communication Arts, Print Magazine, The Society of Publication Designers, the Society of Illustrators in New York and Los Angeles. Her work has been featured in Communication Arts , 3X3 Magazine, and Tashen’s ” Illustration Now “.


Josh GosfieldJosh Gosfield has been a farmer, carpenter, cartoonist, managing editor, art director, illustrator, fine art painter, photographer, author, and cofounder of a workshop for high school students to discover their vocational futures. Instagram: @josh_gosfield


Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 11:25 am
Election 2024

Project 2025 Is Coming for Your Rights

Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis and Shailly Gupta Barnes
Today 8:30 am

Kamala Steps Up…

Jody Hewgill and Josh Gosfield
Today 5:30 am

For Amazon Workers, $30 Is the New $15

Jonathan Rosenblum
Today 5:30 am

Climate Justice Organizer to Citi CEO: “Talk Is Cheap”

Wen Stephenson
Today 5:00 am
Campaigns and Elections

No, Josh Shapiro Wasn’t Snubbed for VP Because He's Jewish

Emily Tamkin

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith