“Can you think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body?” is a quote from Kamala Harris during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing in 2018.

Hooked Hands
Hooked Hands is a street artist and dollmaker working in Los Angeles to promote the ideas of equality and decent humanity while trying to sometimes make you laugh.


Kamala Harris, Wisdom

