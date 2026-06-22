Politics / Jerry Nadler Is Still Campaigning His name isn’t on the ballot, but the veteran congressman’s working overtime for Micah Lasher. Edit

Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) speaks on May 27, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey, after inspecting Delaney Hall, which is being used as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

On a mild late spring evening last week, members of the Trust for Public Land, along with veterans of a liberation struggle that transformed New York City and the world, gathered to mark the 10th anniversary of the Stonewall National Monument, the first national park site dedicated to LGBTQIA+ history. There, in the midst of the celebration, was the 79-year-old New Yorker who, as part of his decades of advocacy for economic, social, and racial justice, had authored the Stonewall National Historic Site Establishment Act.

A beaming Jerry Nadler commemorated the Greenwich Village monument’s anniversary with a call to “recommit to the fight for equality, fairness, and dignity for all.”

Nadler, the dean of New York City’s congressional delegation, is retiring as the representative for New York’s 12th Congressional District after 50 years as a member of the New York State Assembly and the US House. He moves through Manhattan neighborhoods these days as a venerable yet approachable figure, widely admired for putting progressive values into practice to transform his city and his country. Former speaker Nancy Pelosi has described Nadler as “the conscience of the House”—a relentless champion of civil rights, civil liberties, and the rule of law who, as chair of the House Judiciary Committee, twice oversaw impeachments of Donald Trump. He is also the senior Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, whose fierce advocacy for projects like the Second Avenue Subway extension into East Harlem serves as a reminder of Nadler’s storied determination to use his federal role to build up the nation’s largest city.

At a time when public approval of Congress is dismal, Nadler maintains a 67 percent approval rating in recent polling of NY-12 voters. Even as Democrats around the country express frustration with their party’s aging leadership, The New York Times points out that “few incumbents remain more popular at home than Mr. Nadler, a fixture of Manhattan politics who served as a leading foil to Mr. Trump during his two impeachments.”

This week that popularity will be put to the test in the political fight to succeed Nadler.

A crowd of candidates is competing to replace Nadler in Manhattan’s overwhelmingly Democratic 12th district, which covers some of the most historically liberal and politically engaged turf in the country. Tuesday’s Democratic primary has attracted tens of millions of dollars in outside spending on television, social media, and ubiquitous mailings. Yet the quiet voice that may well be heard above the free-spending cacophony is that of Jerry Nadler.

All of the major contenders are touting their endorsements. But Nadler’s early endorsement of state Assembly member Micah Lasher could turn out to be the most resonant. the Times has argued that “Mr. Nadler’s imprimatur unquestionably positions Mr. Lasher in the inside lane.”

That’s a significant factor in a primary contest where former Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of a president and niece of two serious contenders for the post, is actively campaigning for her son, Jack Schlossberg; and where the vast majority of the city’s major unions (the United Federation of Teachers, the Uniformed Firefighters Association, AFSCME DC-37, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, the New York State AFL-CIO, among others) have joined key LGBTQIA+ groups (Stonewall Democrats of New York, Equality New York, the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club), the New York Progressive Action Network, and Our Revolution in endorsing Assemblyman Alex Bores.

Another candidate, public health advocate Nina Schwalbe, touts endorsements from Tom Duane, the first openly gay member of the New York State Senate, who once represented much of the district. She’s also backed by Tony Award–winning playwright, author, and activist V (formerly Eve Ensler), which resonates in one of the most arts-conscious districts in the country. Attorney George Conway, a fierce critic of President Trump, is also in the race, and polling reasonably well.