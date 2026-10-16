Politics / Where Is the Outrage Over Trump’s Racist Targeting of Ilhan Omar? The establishment press and some Democrats are strangely mute over the president’s flagrant abuse of the legal system.

(Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images; Jim Vondruska / Getty Images)

Donald Trump has long fantasized about deporting Representative Ilhan Omar. In 2019, Trump lashed out against Omar and her congressional colleagues Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley—all left-wing Democrats and women of color and part of the “Squad.” Deploying a familiar xenophobic jibe, Trump taunted, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” For three of the Squad, Trump’s threat was vile but empty: Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Pressley were all born in the United States.

But for Omar, Trump’s words carried a direct intent of harm. Omar was born in Somalia, came to the United States at age 8 as a refugee, and was eventually granted citizenship at age 17 in 2000. On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that in 2019, the same year Trump was telling Omar to “go back” to where she came from, his administration ordered immigration officials to comb through her personal records to find evidence of fraud that could lead to her removal from the US. This fishing expedition came up empty-handed.

Never one to be defeated by a mere lack of evidence, Trump has persisted in calling for Omar’s deportation ever since—calls that have ramped up over the last year. In January, he said Omar should be sent “back to Somalia,” a call he repeated the following month. In March, Vice President JD Vance joined in, bluntly declaring, without evidence, that Omar “definitely committed immigration fraud.”

There are ample reasons why Omar has been one of Trump’s favorite punching bags. As a leading leftist in Congress, she is a natural antagonist. But, more importantly, as a fearless Somali American woman, she excites all the passions of racism, xenophobia, and misogyny that animate Trump and his MAGA movement.

Given the long history of Trump’s vendetta against Omar, it was ultimately not surprising when the Department of Homeland Security raided her home this week in search of evidence of immigration fraud, a move that The Wall Street Journal reports is motivated by a goal of stripping her of her citizenship.

The campaign against Omar stinks to high heaven of partisanship and bigotry. It is also part of a larger pattern of Trump’s weaponization of law enforcement to punish perceived enemies. As The New Yorker documented recently, Trump’s persecutions have done immense harm to the Department of Justice:

Numerous attorneys have been pushed out or fired after refusing to prosecute such Trump enemies as the former F.B.I. director James Comey and the New York attorney general Letitia James. When these vindictive prosecutions eventually fell under scrutiny in courtrooms, they didn’t fare well. It is extremely rare for grand juries to dismiss charges brought by federal prosecutors, but the case against James, who was accused of committing mortgage fraud, has been rejected twice. Indictments of James and Comey were initially secured by Lindsey Halligan, a lawyer and a former beauty-pageant contestant whom Trump had appointed as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, even though she’d had no experience as a prosecutor. But a magistrate judge subsequently reprimanded her for a “disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps,” including repeatedly misstating the law to grand jurors. Another judge then dismissed both cases, ruling that Halligan had been appointed unlawfully.

But there’s a striking fact that sets the malicious prosecution apart: Unlike earlier victims of Trump’s lawless abuse of the justice system, Omar isn’t getting a full-throated defense from the political and media elite.

Omar does have people fighting on her side. As my Nation colleague John Nichols reports, she remains popular with her constituents in Minnesota, and the state’s Democratic Party has rallied to her side. House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries decried Trump’s “vile personal attacks” and the fact that Trump’s “violent mass deportation machine has descended upon the home of a duly elected Member of Congress and her family.” Even former Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was critical of Trump. In a post on X.com, Greene asked how “pretending to get ready to deport Ilhan Omar is going to bring gas down under $2, make health insurance freaking affordable, make a family’s weekly grocery bill make sense, and stop sending our beloved military off to fight for another fucking foreign war???”