This Week / June 6, 2025

Fine Dining Experiences

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller speaks on the Iranian missile attacks on Israel at the State Department on October 1, 2024, in Washington, DC. Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for their attacks on Hezbollah leadership last week.

Biden Administration Liars Need to be Punished Biden Administration Liars Need to be Punished

Elite impunity shouldn’t protect those who covered up war crimes.

Jeet Heer

Representative Ritchie Torres is interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters at WelcomeFest on June 4. 2025.

I Just Got Back From the Centrist Rally. It Was Weird as Hell. I Just Got Back From the Centrist Rally. It Was Weird as Hell.

Watching hundreds of nerds get together to bash the left and gush about “abundance” was as off-putting as it sounds.

Aída Chávez

Zohran Mamdani arrives at the NBC studios to participate in a Democratic mayoral primary debate, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in New York.

Zohran Mamdani Is Surging at Just the Right Time Zohran Mamdani Is Surging at Just the Right Time

By running a campaign in the La Guardia tradition, the insurgent New York mayoral candidate is closing the gap with Andrew Cuomo—and winning support from AOC.

John Nichols

Knocking Down the Pillars of Democracy

Knocking Down the Pillars of Democracy Knocking Down the Pillars of Democracy

Trump is destroying our standing abroad and at home.

OppArt / Peter Kuper

Elon Musk and Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Friday, May 30, 2025.

The Trump-Musk Feud Heard Round the World The Trump-Musk Feud Heard Round the World

Sasha Abramsky

Representatives Greg Casar and Nikki Budzinski at the Center for American Progress on June 4, 2025.

The Democrats’ Class Trip to Nowhere The Democrats’ Class Trip to Nowhere

A sparsely attended forum about the working class held at a $40 million think tank—yep, sounds about right.

Chris Lehmann