Unfortunately for Donald Trump, I'm Not His Alibi Trump's lawyers are bizarrely trying to link me (yes, me) to January 6. It's a sign that the former president's case is less than airtight.

A supporter holds a print depicting Donald Trump’s mug shot as he waits for him to arrive at the Whiskey River bar on December 2, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Every American who is charged with a crime has the right to mount a robust defense. That includes Donald Trump. Unfortunately, Trump’s attempt to defend himself from charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith in relation to his efforts to nullify the results of the 2020 election has taken a surreal turn.

In discovery documents filed in late November, Trump’s lawyers revealed that the former president is apparently building his defense based on Internet conspiracy theories, including one involving… me.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday: “In court filings last week, the former president revealed that he has been pressing the Justice Department for information on far-right claims often elevated in his speeches, on his social media feeds and by his conservative allies in Congress—further blurring the line between his campaign and his court battles.”

A letter from Trump’s lawyers to the Justice Department makes dozens of requests for documents relating to actions by “foreign actors, whether state or non-state, to ‘undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process,’” “Antifa or persons or persons associated with law enforcement who encouraged or participated in any illegal activities on January 6,” “communications between [acting chief of the United States Capitol Police] Yogananda Pittman and Nancy Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s staff, or representative of Nancy Pelosi,” and “John Nichols, or any similar persons who encouraged or participated in any illegal activities on January 6th.” The Post’s piece explains that the last reference is not to some other John Nichols but to “a liberal journalist in Wisconsin.”

I can’t speak for Pelosi, but I have to think that my inclusion on this list, as someone who wasn’t anywhere near the US Capitol, or even Washington, D.C., on January 6, is a sign that the former president’s case is less than airtight.

What’s going on? As part of the effort to defend Trump’s actions leading up to the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, the likely 2024 Republican presidential nominee and his allies have intimated that federal agents and/or bad actors—presumably associated with “the deep state”—provoked trouble that day. These arguments have failed to gain traction even with many Republicans, because they frequently defy logic.

For instance, I’m a particularly odd person to associate with the intelligence community, “deep” or otherwise, as I’ve written extensively about the importance of preserving privacy rights in an era of mass surveillance, and I have argued against efforts to punish Julian Assange and Edward Snowden for revealing details of government wrongdoing. But, apparently, some of the more conspiracy-minded Trump supporters invented a scenario in which I was in D.C. on January 6 as an agent provocateur who climbed a scaffold outside the Capitol and urged protesters to move toward the building.

On top of that, as someone who has done hundreds of cable news interviews—including several on Tucker Carlson’s old Fox News show—I’m not sure it makes much sense to suggest that I could have anonymously blended in with the hyper-political crowd that surrounded the Capitol on January 6.

But common sense does not always prevail.