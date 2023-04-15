Three Democratic lawmakers were cited for breaching the decorum of the

Tennessee House of Representatives by participating in a demonstration for

gun-safety measures on the House floor. The two Black lawmakers were

ejected by a Republican supermajority; the white lawmaker survived the vote.

—News reports

Since decorum was breached the two were kicked out,

Though supporters made sure they’ll be back.

And perhaps the infraction that gave such offense

Was, in fact, legislating while black.