Three Democratic lawmakers were cited for breaching the decorum of the
Tennessee House of Representatives by participating in a demonstration for
gun-safety measures on the House floor. The two Black lawmakers were
ejected by a Republican supermajority; the white lawmaker survived the vote.
—News reports
Tennessee House of Representatives by participating in a demonstration for
gun-safety measures on the House floor. The two Black lawmakers were
ejected by a Republican supermajority; the white lawmaker survived the vote.
—News reports
Since decorum was breached the two were kicked out,
Though supporters made sure they’ll be back.
And perhaps the infraction that gave such offense
Was, in fact, legislating while black.