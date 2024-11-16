This Week

 Clone Car

The handshake.

We cannot back down

We now confront a second Trump presidency.

There’s not a moment to lose. We must harness our fears, our grief, and yes, our anger, to resist the dangerous policies Donald Trump will unleash on our country. We rededicate ourselves to our role as journalists and writers of principle and conscience.

Today, we also steel ourselves for the fight ahead. It will demand a fearless spirit, an informed mind, wise analysis, and humane resistance. We face the enactment of Project 2025, a far-right supreme court, political authoritarianism, increasing inequality and record homelessness, a looming climate crisis, and conflicts abroad. The Nation will expose and propose, nurture investigative reporting, and stand together as a community to keep hope and possibility alive. The Nation’s work will continue—as it has in good and not-so-good times—to develop alternative ideas and visions, to deepen our mission of truth-telling and deep reporting, and to further solidarity in a nation divided.

Armed with a remarkable 160 years of bold, independent journalism, our mandate today remains the same as when abolitionists first founded The Nation—to uphold the principles of democracy and freedom, serve as a beacon through the darkest days of resistance, and to envision and struggle for a brighter future.

The day is dark, the forces arrayed are tenacious, but as the late Nation editorial board member Toni Morrison wrote “No! This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal.”

I urge you to stand with The Nation and donate today.

Onwards,

Katrina vanden Heuvel
Editorial Director and Publisher, The Nation

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

President-elect Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on November 13, 2024, for his meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.

Democratic Governors Join Forces to Resist Trump’s Extreme Policies Democratic Governors Join Forces to Resist Trump’s Extreme Policies

California and the other powerful Democrat-led states will be the first line of defense under Trump’s new administration.

Sasha Abramsky

President Donald Trump, flanked by Senator John Thune, stops to speak to the cameras following his lunch with Senate Republicans in the Capitol on Wednesday, January 9, 2018.

John Thune Once Objected to Trump. Does He Have the Courage to Do So Now? John Thune Once Objected to Trump. Does He Have the Courage to Do So Now?

The once and future president tried to oust Thune from the Senate in 2022. Thune won another term. Now, he’s the Senate majority leader.

John Nichols

DJ Cassidy performs against a rural-themed backdrop at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Party Under Country: Dissecting the Democratic Malaise Party Under Country: Dissecting the Democratic Malaise

The party continues to operate in an overcredentialied fever dream in the face of an America becoming ever more red in tooth and claw

John Ganz

Representative Dean Phillips speaks to supporters during a campaign rally on January 22, 2024.

“We Learned Very Little From 2016”: Dean Phillips Is Still Worried About the Democratic Party’s Strategy “We Learned Very Little From 2016”: Dean Phillips Is Still Worried About the Democratic Party’s Strategy

A conversation with former Biden primary challenger Representative Phillips on the election, his run for presidency, and the future of the party.

StudentNation / Owen Dahlkamp

Marco Rubio speaks during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 16, 2024.

Liberals Can’t Stop Gushing Over Trump’s Foreign Policy Team Liberals Can’t Stop Gushing Over Trump’s Foreign Policy Team

Democrats are falling over themselves to hail Marco Rubio’s nomination as secretary of state.

Aída Chávez

Former Republican presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump shake hands during a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena on August 23, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona.

Skip the Inauguration, Kamala (and Everybody) Skip the Inauguration, Kamala (and Everybody)

These freakish and unqualified cabinet picks, from RFK Jr. to Matt Gaetz to Tulsi Gabbard, show that Trump is clowning you.

Joan Walsh