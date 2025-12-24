Christmas Wish

The toll is staggering: In 2024, gun violence in the US resulted in 40,886 deaths and 31,652 injuries.

Andrea Arroyo
Andrea Arroyo is co–art director of Opp-Art. She is an award-winning artist working in fine art, site-specific installation, public art and illustration.


