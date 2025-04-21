Politics / Chris Van Hollen Shows Us One Person Can Make a Difference The Maryland senator put a wedge between Trump and Salvadoran dictator Bukele and showed Democrats how to find their spines.

Senator Van Hollen takes questions at Dulles International Airport upon his return from El Salvador, where he met wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia on April 18. (Pete Kiehart / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On Sunday, Senator Chris Van Hollen conquered all five morning talk shows. He was by far the most coveted guest after his return from El Salvador, where he stood down the country’s despot and secured a meeting with the illegally deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Van Hollen delivered love from Abrego Garcia’s family and his growing legion of advocates and proved that the 29-year-old father is alive and safe—at least for now.

Meanwhile, on Monday, congressional Democrats began their “week of action” around the cost of living, which got a mention in the Politico Playbook—and hardly anywhere else.

“This week, we’ll be having a ‘cost of living’ week of action, and we have to continue to talk to the American people about our plans,” House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries told ABC News. “We recognize that housing costs are too high, grocery costs are too high, utility costs are too high, childcare costs are too high, insurance costs are too high. America is too expensive.”

While Democrats have complained that there is nothing they can do for those deported from US soil to Trump’s gulag, Van Hollen proved them wrong. But don’t expect to see Jeffries doing “the full Ginsburg”—DC-speak for appearing on all five Sunday news programs, named for William Ginsburg, Monica Lewinsky’s lawyer, the first person to accomplish the feat.

There you have the Democratic Party in the fascist age of Donald Trump. Van Hollen, Senators Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders, Representatives Jamie Raskin and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, and a handful of others are focused on the constitutional crisis we’re struggling through. Most of the rest of the party’s leaders, if we can call them that, are dithering over the price of eggs.

Will Van Hollen’s courage prove contagious? It already has. As I write, four Democratic representatives—Maxwell Frost, Robert Garcia, Yassamin Ansari, and Maxine Dexter—have followed him to San Salvador. But Van Hollen delivered more than inspiration. Not only did the Maryland senator travel to El Salvador; he defied the country’s leaders, who denied him a meeting with Abrego Garcia, and then tried to travel to the notorious CECOT mega-prison on his own. He was stopped three kilometers away by the military. But later he was told the government would bring the detainee to his hotel.

Here’s where the story gets creepy. El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele, the self-proclaimed world’s “coolest dictator,” showed off his cartoonish cruelty by dressing Abrego Garcia in the comfy clothing of a tourist, trying to seat the men by the hotel pool (Van Hollen refused), and delivering them fruity cocktails.

“Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the ‘death camps’ & ‘torture’, now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!” Bukele wrote on X, with a tropical drink emoji.

Van Hollen shot back: “I mean, this is a guy who’s been in CECOT. This guy has been detained. They want to create this appearance that life was just lovely for Kilmar, which, of course, is a big fat lie,” he said on ABC News’s This Week.