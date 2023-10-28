Deadline Poet / October 28, 2023

Bullet Dodged

Calvin Trillin
Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) arrives at his office in the Rayburn House Office Building on October 19, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Jim Jordan’s campaign to be speaker
Quite quickly in caucus fell flat.
Republicans might have gone crazy,
But still not as crazy as that.

Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”

