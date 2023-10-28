Deadline Poet / Bullet Dodged

Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) arrives at his office in the Rayburn House Office Building on October 19, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

This article appears in the November 13/20, 2023 issue.

Jim Jordan’s campaign to be speaker

Quite quickly in caucus fell flat.

Republicans might have gone crazy,

But still not as crazy as that.