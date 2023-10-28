Bullet Dodged
Jim Jordan’s campaign to be speaker
Quite quickly in caucus fell flat.
Republicans might have gone crazy,
But still not as crazy as that.
Calvin Trillin
Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”
