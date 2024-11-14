Broken America

We can fix it, if we work together.

Andrea Arroyo
Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

We cannot back down

We now confront a second Trump presidency.

There’s not a moment to lose. We must harness our fears, our grief, and yes, our anger, to resist the dangerous policies Donald Trump will unleash on our country. We rededicate ourselves to our role as journalists and writers of principle and conscience.

Today, we also steel ourselves for the fight ahead. It will demand a fearless spirit, an informed mind, wise analysis, and humane resistance. We face the enactment of Project 2025, a far-right supreme court, political authoritarianism, increasing inequality and record homelessness, a looming climate crisis, and conflicts abroad. The Nation will expose and propose, nurture investigative reporting, and stand together as a community to keep hope and possibility alive. The Nation’s work will continue—as it has in good and not-so-good times—to develop alternative ideas and visions, to deepen our mission of truth-telling and deep reporting, and to further solidarity in a nation divided.

Armed with a remarkable 160 years of bold, independent journalism, our mandate today remains the same as when abolitionists first founded The Nation—to uphold the principles of democracy and freedom, serve as a beacon through the darkest days of resistance, and to envision and struggle for a brighter future.

The day is dark, the forces arrayed are tenacious, but as the late Nation editorial board member Toni Morrison wrote “No! This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal.”

I urge you to stand with The Nation and donate today.

Onwards,

Katrina vanden Heuvel
Editorial Director and Publisher, The Nation

Andrea Arroyo Andrea Arroyo is co–art director of Opp-Art. She is an award-winning artist working in fine art, site-specific installation, public art and illustration. Her work is published widely (including in The New Yorker and The New York Times) and is exhibited internationally. She is the creator of “Unnatural Election: Artists Respond to the US Election.” Her 3-venue exhibition “Art as Solidarity” presented by The Hispanic Society Museum, The Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum and The United Palace in Manhattan is on view through July 31, 2022. Her new book: “ImagiNATIONS: Art As Solidarity” was published by NowWhat Media.


