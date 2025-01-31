This Week / January 31, 2025

Bedlam in the Redrum

Voughts and prayers.

Symbolic Legislation Will Not Get Us Free

If the Democrats are truly serious about protecting reproductive freedom, they must rise above reactive politics.

Larada Lee-Wallace

Still leaning left?: Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Preferring to defend spy agencies and line up behind the hawkish consensus, the bipartisan elite ignores the director of national intelligence nominee’s rampant Islamophobia.

Jeet Heer

Declaration: Who Gets Redacted ?

A revolutionary document and evidence of many contradictions in the history of the United States.

OppArt / Reginald Dwayne Betts and Titis Kaphar

Ken Martin speaks at the “Win With Workers” rally and press conference at the DNC Midwestern Candidate Forum on January 16, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan.

Inspired by the late senator from Minnesota, the DNC chair candidate wants to build a working-class party that organizes diverse urban-rural coalitions.

John Nichols

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily briefing at the White House.

While the White House claimed to have rescinded the memo implementing the order, it then made clear that the order itself—and possibly the freeze—are still in place.

Elie Mystal

Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, January 27, 2025.

This time around, Trump is all business—and his singular mission is to overturn the basic canons of constitutional self-government.

Chris Lehmann