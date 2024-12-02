This Week

Anthropocene Matrix

Bro-bots.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

The Clock Is Ticking

For a cruel new America.

OppArt / Judy Polstra

Joe Rogan and RFK Jr.

To understand RFK Jr.'s rightward shift, we need to examine the Internet culture that fostered his growth—and which the Harris campaign ignored.

Maya Vinokour

Dr. James Zogby participates in a panel discussion about the Muslim experience in America at the Washington National Cathedral on October 23, 2012, in Washington, DC.

Why I’m Running for Vice-Chair of the Democratic National Committee Why I’m Running for Vice-Chair of the Democratic National Committee

Party building begins from the bottom up. But in the fight to make the DNC more accountable, and to get dark money out of Democratic primaries, who is in office also matters.

James Zogby

Healing USA

Honoring BIPOC should be as American as Thanksgiving.

OppArt / Airco Caravan

“What, we worry?

The party’s habitual deference to big donors makes it impossible to effectively oppose Trumpism.

Column / Jeet Heer

A 150-Year Critique of the Electoral College

As far back as the 1870s, The Nation opposed the existence of the Electoral College as "so grotesque as to be almost ludicrous.”

Richard Kreitner