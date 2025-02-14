This Week

Adams Family Values

Kennedy Center.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

Jamie Raskin

Jamie Raskin lays out the legal strategy to oppose Trump but says, “We’re not going to sue our way out of a political crisis”—Democrats need a political organizing strategy.

Q&A / Chris Lehmann

Some day all this will be mine: Trump swears in Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of Health and Human Services.

Does the Kennedy name stand for liberalism—or oligarchy?

Jeet Heer

Christianaman

Tanks for everything.

OppArt / Lalo Alcaraz

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk looks on before US President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2025.

A Profoundly Un-American Moment A Profoundly Un-American Moment

Trump and his enablers have launched an unprecedented assault on American society and values.

Sasha Abramsky

US Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) gives a thumbs up while arriving at the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard as President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence at the Senate Chambers on February 12, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Lately McConnell has been a rare GOP vote against Trump’s worst cabinet nominees. But he’s the main reason Trump is back in power.

Joan Walsh

Barbed Wire

Trump’s immigration policies recall the camps of Nazi Germany.

OppArt / Gio