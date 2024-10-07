A Year Ago Today

A Year Ago Today

A Year Ago Today

A horrific attack and monstrous war with no end in sight.

Tayseer Barakat
Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Tayseer BarakatTayseer Barakat was born in Jabaliye Refugee Camp in Gaza in 1959. In 1983, he graduated from the College of Fine Arts in Alexandria, Egypt. Directly afterward, he went to the village of Deir Ghassaneh in the West Bank, where he completed 15 works in one month and had his first one-artist exhibition in the open air of the village square.


