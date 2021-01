When I was about twenty I went by myself

up into the towerthe holy place

and never questioned it, but felt

I could never be of it.

You could feel it in the air

this power

like being shown another planet

and not sure I’d ever come back

from this world of gods who were men.

In these lonely steps I took

there was no one to help me.

You are not allowed here.

The look of the stone the sound

of the stone it’s all

go away.