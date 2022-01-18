I

Because the road comes

without calling it, head low

like it doesn’t want trouble

but really does,

and the bright cars,

with faces like their owners,

want to witness that trouble,

want nothing more,

I think we should pull over,

lie down in oleander, until

the road goes away.

II

There is no past

until you pass it, until

the edges curl. It’s why

we burn photographs.

Every Fall I’m astonished

by two things. First, it’s Fall.

And second, that I can’t pay

to sleep on a shoulder.

And then the road shows up,

filthy and not listening.

Even if I turn around, even

if I take back all my steps

it won’t end with me.

III

Tonight, the radio says the moon

will be green. It says nothing,

however, about the stars,

whether they’ll act accordingly.

IV

I’ve never said this, so

I know what I’m talking about.

All roads begin by boiling

in cauldrons. Someone has to

pour them out, cool them

down. Someone always does.

Which means there is nowhere

it won’t find us. The road is also

an ancient snake, which means

it doesn’t blink.

V

I swear I used to have night

memorized.

I could drive with lights off

and navigate by whatever song

was next. But that’s a thing

you lose with age. Like color.

If our lives aren’t books

someone should tell us sooner.

If we’re supposed to read each other,

there should be quiet rooms

at every corner.

This has something to do

with why there’s always glass

by the road, always baby clothes,

and one shoe.

VI

You know who death doesn’t care about?

The dead. You know what’s hotter

than the road? The moon.

VII

Trouble loves a road.

That’s the second thing

no one tells you.

Also, a flower is a musical

instrument; the stem is where

you put your fingers, the petals

your mouth.

Do you still want to go

anywhere? Do you still think

turning a wheel will help?

The horizon doesn’t want

to be reached or remembered.

Come under the pink and white

blooms of the highway with me,

the dark will make room for us.