Kanye West’s appearance on the Alex Jones show, where the singer praised Hitler and Nazism, has brought the problem of anti-Semitism to the fore. To take up the issue, I spoke with Sarah Posner, a columnist at MSNBC and author of the valuable book Unholy: Why White Evangelicals Worship at the Altar of Donald Trump.

Sarah is a particularly valuable voice in this conversation because the fraught and complex relationship between the religious right and right-wing Zionists is part of the story. We talk not only about West and Jones but also the right turn of the Supreme Court.

