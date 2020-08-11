Now the love poems that aren’t about being devoured

Are about being executed.

One can see the naturalness

Of the line, how it extends, how it was thought

Into the holes of the future by an unruly wish

Under pressure.

Which is to say: You do not want

To share a language, lover.

You want to do something.

You want to constitute an enemy.

You want to organize. You want

To learn. You want to work.

This punctured tire, the chairs

Falling apart, the de-articulated toys around us.

The fixable is here, now, slow, waiting,

Violent and curled

On the tongue of an impossible language.

And when you kiss me you say see

We don’t need it. We don’t need any of it. Not

This tired love, not someone else’s future.

Not another poem about the lover’s body, however

Bloused in coastal light or tenderly parted

Into new forms. The songs that matter never stay written

Down when there are plantations to burn—