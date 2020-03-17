My 8-yr-old daughter is teaching me

how to live with myself

after 34yrs in this body I can finally

split myself in two & marvel that now I pass

the Bechdel test.

What I’ve let men scavenge—

my collarbones, femurs, the fleshy pads

of my inner thighs, bitemarks

butterflying from the clotted cream

that cornmeal death has made

of my skin—has given

way to blood

poisoning.I haven’t done much but get dumped

by one & tell the other to stop raping

me when I’m dreamcumming

& he finally after 13yrs together & a year

of divorce

understands a sleeping body moaning

is not consent. & while he’s had to learn

truths he should’ve learned as a boy

I too chart a map to my unlearning.

I rewatch the filmstrips of my girlhood

with my girl & she covers her face at kissy scenes

& very practically, very kindly but firmly

lifecoaches the girls/women

You are worth so much more than you know

& finally I hear from the gift of my womb

what my mother never

taught me. My daughter transforms the desert

of my memory—peels the spines

from the cacti, fashions me a crown

that asks Who were you when you weren’t blooming only

for boys? & I recall the night-

blooming cereus, whose bats fly hundreds of miles

one night of the year to sustain themselves

on the sweet nectar, & how many

mornings I missed, how many

dark things I emptied myself for. My daughter

is a graveyard by which I mean ripe

for rebirthing. She pulls me from the beds

I’ve buried & tells me

if she is wise it’s because I’ve taught her

by which she means

I’ve held myself deep within

myself all along.

I’ve plucked bones & swapped

for jackrabbit for woodrat for javelina. O tusks

o glorious horns

I’ve borne

from daughter, from the un-

mothered loam.