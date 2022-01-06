after Dr. Elizabeth Sawin

If only someone had told you your true extent

how you connect to mountain glaciers

and tropical orchids. How

this is your time for young children,

excessive salt, lost sex,

how hands you have never felt are waiting in pockets now.

How you come from ancient fish

and before that single

cells that found advantages together.

You learned to speak, didn’t you,

so you could choose instead to write it all down.

How you needed so much help

to carry the lives you made down.

Now you can see through your own skin

how your doubt glints

sure as the glass divide in a taxi

no one you know yet is riding.

What you thought you would need forever

would never have been enough

how you wouldn’t have wanted to be satisfied anyway.

How you spent hours filling bowls to be scraped,

how you will find your own jaw lovely

one day eating from them.

How your daughter takes her first steps tonight

as soon as you lay her down in her crib.

Her own joy

you can’t trespass

but the freedom is yours to leave her.

How you hope to die believing you lived perpetually

with trees

and when it rained, really stormed

in crisis you decided again and again whom you loved.

How the ones who left earth already

light up in the eyes of the ones

here you stopped longing for.

Even now starlight animates everything

about you. Go ahead, look at the strangers.