Everything feels cold
I’d love a little warmth
But I am stuck out here
While they warm themselves
By the fireplace or by the fire
They have no bones
And are completely ash
I am not I am still flesh
I am stuck somewhere
In the corner of the maze
No one can find me
But I am speaking so loudly
The real life is a dream
I woke up so many times
They thought I was still dead
My arms are frozen
And I can feel the pain in my arms
They say if you can still feel pain
That means that you are living
Trauma has always been a part of my poetics
I have been writing this poem
For my entire life
What is this curtain of flesh
On the bed of our desire
I meant it when I said I loved her
Snow
Snow