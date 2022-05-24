Everything feels cold

I’d love a little warmth

But I am stuck out here

While they warm themselves

By the fireplace or by the fire

They have no bones

And are completely ash

I am not I am still flesh

I am stuck somewhere

In the corner of the maze

No one can find me

But I am speaking so loudly

The real life is a dream

I woke up so many times

They thought I was still dead

My arms are frozen

And I can feel the pain in my arms

They say if you can still feel pain

That means that you are living

Trauma has always been a part of my poetics

I have been writing this poem

For my entire life

What is this curtain of flesh

On the bed of our desire

I meant it when I said I loved her

Snow

Snow