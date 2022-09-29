i.

In the dark, a woman traces the body

of her son the way she traces the map

of scars that adorns her body. It is night

in their village. Outside, the branches

of trees fall like men on the battlefield.

There is a sound rising into the air like

the voices of those about to be murdered.

A sound that carries with it the cries

of women buried beneath the bloodied

soil of this land. Somewhere a woman

placates her child to sleep, says tomorrow

you will wake up to a sky with stars.

In a room, a man teaches his son how

to outpace bullets whenever he goes to

the streets to play. There is silence

lingering in rooms abandoned by those

who stay awake tonight in a refugee camp.

ii.

There is a man nursing a

moribund woman in a room filled

with the dread of war. The woman

is dying, like her land. The woman

knows the etymology of grief,

the origin of sorrow that silences

her lips as she stares into the air.

In the sky there are clouds revealing

the gloom that veils the days ahead.

There are no birds to sing of the

dead, for those who shovel the

earth tonight to bury the remains

of their loved ones.

iii.

There is a door opening in the dark.

The hand that opens the door is the

hand that reaches for mercy. The hand

that resembles the hand of a woman

scraping the earth, digging from the

soil the remains of her child. Here in

this village the number of dead children

surpasses the number of old people.

A child watches a building become

ruins. His eyes flinch, his eyes darken

like the sky on nights of siege.

Tonight, the streets are bereft of feet.

There is silence piercing like a knife,

a knife reeking of a child’s

blood. It is a night of siege, a woman

says to her child as she blankets her

in bed.