Sliver of light, sliver

of light, sliver of

light!—God asked

a question and

split the room

in two. Tomorrow

I will wake up

when I wake up.

I will wear velvet.

I will embrace my

fruit-full gut as

dearly as I would

the one I am missing

so entirely even it hurts

to yawn, to sing,

to say aloud anything.

Glass glass after glass

of water I will drink

and grow ever glad,

and a light will land

on my forehead thin

like a memory,

confidently silver,

I will lift my hand.