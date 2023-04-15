Who am I to say that the hawk circling above the deck

wasn’t really the murdered sister of our host,

as she insisted? Who says the dead stay dead,

or even human—for all I know our souls stream out and leap

into the nearest form, manzanita, termite,

light pole, to begin the challenges of figuring out

when to break into blossom, how to find a mate

or glow softly each evening

without a single glass of wine. Our host

was downing grape juice and growing wild-eyed

about the government, unable to stop reliving the day

her sister died on the Kent State Commons

when the Guardsmen turned in unison and fired on the students.

She was right about politics and false narratives

but wrong about the winged creatures swarming

from the eaves as we talked. Those weren’t moths

but they were sort of lovely until we realized

they were busy eating her guest house

on the California coast, in the pleasant weather we were enjoying

thanks to the drought, grateful that smoke from the wildfires

had drifted elsewhere. As she kept on

I felt sympathy leak out of me until all I could think of

was how to get away, to be alone with my lover

and forget about my country’s many crimes,

one of which was killing a college girl. Who, why not,

might have been coasting the thermals all day

looking to survive by killing something else. Who am I to say

a word. It’s not my story. My love and I excused ourselves

and went inside to make dinner. In the nearby cove the breaking waves

endlessly bashed themselves against the rocks.