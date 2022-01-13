There’s there there. A sweet empty

vacuum bag smells of industry,

its provenance. I try a xylophone

note, a sound like burnt yellow.

Approximations don’t

mimic; they stand

in a room

full of doors. My legs

are hungry for money,

hang over a man’s ribs.

I argue I am trying to be myself

when I sever a cucumber. Each

object presents its presiding objects.

An elbow grinds

into a caramelizing thigh bruise.

I remove an article, an

article too particular to understand.

A kitten sleeps, shaped

as a pair of slumped lungs.

I must laugh at my brain fog,

seran wrap over my eyes.

Is authorship anything? I am a

single combination of cells,

dander under a god nail,

duplicating. I press my thumb

to my femoral nerve until

a white light blinks myself open.

You enter me, a door

warped. In the crease, there.