For the stillbirth and the live ones. For

my books, degrees, and all the other1

ways I have betrayed you. For unlinking

our arms a dozen times the year before2

your surgery, unconvinced you needed

that relief until the afternoon I walked3

up from the subway station and that

before you saw me, I then watched you4

on the street, alone without even a rail,

lurching and winding. The calls, of5

course, that I did not return, the care I

would not acknowledge out of cowardice6

and a hope to never need you or to need

anyone. For every question I refused7

to answer, or did not answer generously.

For remembering the orange juice you8

put in the guacamole and the sprouts

washed in hot water. That this list, like9

your prescription deliveries and the group

chats, will end before either of us is ready.10

About the rug you saved for, and the man

who pretended not to speak the street11

language, your holding up the cash as you

pointed to what you wanted. I’m sorry,12

he said, I can’t understand you. You know,

mama, that I am sorry differently; I promise13

you I will not say it to be cruel or polite:

that never will I be so banal, so American.14