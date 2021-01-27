Every body that hits the ground in Hell

will get up should they choose it.

There’s plenty of death and destruction

but no dead. All ends are artificial,

wishful thinking, and even running,

even seeing their soft resolve lie

face down, you feel sorry for them.

Some bodies are so far decided, and in

some areas their lying so dense. You try

your best not to step on them, but when

you do, most times they don’t bother

to make a sound. They mimic

what they remember of the dead things

from when they lived. In the crowds

of the bodies still making their way,

I’ve found myself running over

the planks the lying make, stepping

on the backs of their charcoaled heads,

their heads inducing a misstep

as they sink, as I further bury

their faces. It’s the stress of the flames

behind us that causes this, that encourages

our rapid, collective pacing. It’s easy

to fall. One falling becomes many

and many makes a felled section,

but soon enough the disturbed tide

of running finds a balance,

and those of us who have gone under

it seems for hours are forced to be

the fodder of those whose timing is better.

I remember watching TV upstairs.

Upstairs, the entertainment center

held easily the biggest TV in the house,

only with the weight distributed as it was

with the TV inside, it was even easier

for everything to tumble over.

My brother half watched while he browsed

at the computer. My feet rested

on the lower half of the center,

not realizing its rocking as I pushed.

I’ll admit I understood badly what it meant

to be mad at a person. I thought once

it happened, they withdrew from you.

You could no longer count on them,

and to make things even or protect yourself,

you’d also withdraw your protection.

My father taught me that. I remember

learning the lesson from my brother,

but also the day he complicated it.

The TV stand began to tip over.

Having realized right away,

I might’ve been able to escape,

but I merely fell back and waited

to be crushed. My brother, with one arm,

pushed it back. I remember thinking,

why would you do that? Had you been

waiting for something bad to happen to me,

this was your chance. It would’ve made me

sad, but I would’ve given it to you.

Years back, when we were both tiny,

the same thing happened to him,

only no one was there to save him.

I can’t remember if I watched it happen,

but I’d seen its aftermath, my brother

flailing under the weight of the thing,

and crying. I don’t believe I would’ve

been strong enough to stop it,

but I don’t trust the memory, or myself

inside of it, to know I would have

had I been, and I thank God for that.

I only need to atone for the present.

If the only world is a Hell with my brother

in it, being with him will make a new one.